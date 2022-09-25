DU Admissions 2022: All you need to know about Delhi University’s first phase of admissions

— Ninny Benny

The second phase of Delhi University’s admission cycle begins tomorrow. This, however, doesn’t mean that the first phase (read: registration on the Common Seat Allocation System or CSAS) ends today. From tomorrow, students can simultaneously apply to or register with DU and indicate their college and programme preferences till October 10, as opposed to just registration.

Given that registration is one of the most crucial steps of applying to Delhi University (DU) this year, here’s everything you need to know about Phase 1, before Phase 2 kicks off tomorrow:

1. Fill out an application form on the CSAS portal. Applicants who had marked an intent for DU at the time of registering for the CUET exam, can use their Common University Entrance Test or CUET number for registration on the DU’s CSAS portal.

2. A One Time Password or OTP will be sent to your registered email address.

3. After entering the OTP, click on ‘New Registration’ and create a password to access your form and registration details later.

4. After this, you can fill in your preliminary form.

Advertisement

DU Admissions 2022 | All you need to know about Delhi University merit list

The preliminary form is divided into six different sections:

A. Personal Section: Three components under the section, (that is, your name, photograph, and signature) cannot be changed. These details will be auto-filled from the CUET forms into the CSAS system. Please note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had re-opened a correction window for those who wish to make changes to their CUET registration form. During the correction window, which closed September 15, candidates also had the opportunity to indicate DU as their preferred university, if they hadn’t done that already.

In this section, you can fill in your personal information such as banking details, social categories, and gender.



B. Academic Section: Here, you will have to provide details of your Class 12 Board marks. You can enter your theory and practical marks, separately. The internal and sessional marks may be added to the practical component. If the applicant had no practical marks, she can simply enter ‘0’.

Advertisement

DU officials have time and again advised students who fill their Board marks carefully as these will be used as tie-breaker in case two candidates with the same CUET score have applied to the same programme and college.

DUET 2022 | Delhi University PG entrance test exam dates announced; check schedule here

C. The third section is reserved for applicants who seek to apply to DU under ECA and Sports quota.

D. Document Upload Section: You have to ensure all relevant documents are valid and in the prescribed format as DU will not entertain any undertaking later in lieu of incomplete/ non-availability of certificates/ documents.

E. The fifth section allows all the applicants to preview their forms before submission.



F. The final section leads the applicants to a payment gateway. The application fee for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS categories is Rs. 250 and for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, a fee of Rs 100 has to be made. There will be an additional fee of Rs 100 for applying to ECA/Sports Supernumerary Quota.

The application fee is non-refundable.

This was the first time a common entrance test was conducted by the NTA for undergraduate admissions to central universities. There will be no cut-off lists declared individually by DU-affiliated colleges.