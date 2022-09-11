scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

DU Admissions 2022: DU Admissions 2022: Application form, official website, how to apply; answers for all FAQs

DU Admissions 2022: University of Delhi will open its admission portal for undergraduate programmes on September 12. From this year onwards, the admission in DU will be based on a candidate's CUET performance.

DU Admissions, DU Admissions 2022, DU, University of DelhiThis year DU will take in students for undergraduate courses based on CUET-UG exam (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representative Image)

Are DU forms out for 2022?

The forms for University of Delhi, undergraduate programme will be out on September 12, 2022.

How to apply for Delhi University Admissions online?

The candidates can apply on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The admission portal will open on September 12.

Candidates interested in Delhi University‘s undergraduate programmes will have to apply via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) application form available on the common portal once the portal is launched and make a one-time (non-refundable) payment at this stage of application. In the second phase, if the candidate is eligible for their desired programme, they will be able to select the programme and college combinations they prefer.

The third phase is allotment of seats, which will take place in multiple rounds. Once the merit list is declared, the candidate will have to check the seat and college allotted on the common admission portal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

What is the last date of DU admission 2022?

As per what a senior DU official told The Indian Express, the portal will close on October 3. The senior official said, “We will keep the admission portal open for 21 days. The portal will close by October 3 evening. We will start our counselling after that.”

How do I apply for DU UG admission 2022?

Candidates will have to go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Once the admission portal opens, there will be a link on the website for the same.

Step 1: Go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Advertisement

Step 2: Click on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programme

Step 3: Register on the website

Step 4: Enter all the details, marksheets, photograph, signature, etc…

Step 5: Make the payment 

Step 6: Download the application confirmation or take a screenshot for future reference

Will there be an entrance for DU in 2022?

The entrance test for DU in 2022 will be done on the basis of the CUET score. The result of CUET will be out by September 15.

Advertisement

Who can apply for Delhi University Admission?

To apply for admission into University of Delhi for undergraduate programme, the candidate must have cleared Class 12th from any board or an equivalent degree recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The candidate must appear for CUET in the subjects mentioned in the Program-Specific eligibilities for which they want to apply.

“For admission to the University of Delhi, the candidates must appear in CUET in the subjects/Test papers mentioned in the Program-Specific Eligibilities for which s(he) is desirous to take admission. Grievance related to non-appearance in CUET 2022 or the required subjects/test papers will not be entertained,” as per official DU notification.

Applicants with gap year(s) will not be at any disadvantage for admission to any undergraduate course.

Read |DDU college cites fund crunch over releasing full salary: Governing body chairman hits out

What are the documents required for DU admission 2022?

The documents required for admission are–

Class 12 marksheet

Class 10 marksheet

CUET scorecard once available

Migration/Transfer certificate

Photographs

Signature

Printout of application form

In case of reserved category, certificate for the same

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 08:03:41 pm
Next Story

New York Fashion Week: Linda Evangelista returns to runway, closes Fendi show

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

Assam Congress leader resigns, calls state unit 'directionless and confused'

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement