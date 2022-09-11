DU Admissions 2022: DU Admissions 2022: Application form, official website, how to apply; answers for all FAQs

The forms for University of Delhi, undergraduate programme will be out on September 12, 2022.

How to apply for Delhi University Admissions online?

The candidates can apply on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The admission portal will open on September 12.

Candidates interested in Delhi University‘s undergraduate programmes will have to apply via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) application form available on the common portal once the portal is launched and make a one-time (non-refundable) payment at this stage of application. In the second phase, if the candidate is eligible for their desired programme, they will be able to select the programme and college combinations they prefer.

The third phase is allotment of seats, which will take place in multiple rounds. Once the merit list is declared, the candidate will have to check the seat and college allotted on the common admission portal.

What is the last date of DU admission 2022?

As per what a senior DU official told The Indian Express, the portal will close on October 3. The senior official said, “We will keep the admission portal open for 21 days. The portal will close by October 3 evening. We will start our counselling after that.”

How do I apply for DU UG admission 2022?

Candidates will have to go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Once the admission portal opens, there will be a link on the website for the same.

Step 1: Go to the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads admission for undergraduate programme

Step 3: Register on the website

Step 4: Enter all the details, marksheets, photograph, signature, etc…

Step 5: Make the payment

Step 6: Download the application confirmation or take a screenshot for future reference

Will there be an entrance for DU in 2022?

The entrance test for DU in 2022 will be done on the basis of the CUET score. The result of CUET will be out by September 15.

Who can apply for Delhi University Admission?

To apply for admission into University of Delhi for undergraduate programme, the candidate must have cleared Class 12th from any board or an equivalent degree recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). The candidate must appear for CUET in the subjects mentioned in the Program-Specific eligibilities for which they want to apply.

“For admission to the University of Delhi, the candidates must appear in CUET in the subjects/Test papers mentioned in the Program-Specific Eligibilities for which s(he) is desirous to take admission. Grievance related to non-appearance in CUET 2022 or the required subjects/test papers will not be entertained,” as per official DU notification.

Applicants with gap year(s) will not be at any disadvantage for admission to any undergraduate course.

What are the documents required for DU admission 2022?

The documents required for admission are–

Class 12 marksheet

Class 10 marksheet

CUET scorecard once available

Migration/Transfer certificate

Photographs

Signature

Printout of application form

In case of reserved category, certificate for the same