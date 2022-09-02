DU Admissions 2022: Administration to launch common seat allocation system portal within a week

Speaking to The Indian Express, Delhi University’s Dean (Admissions), Haneet Gandhi, said the university will launch its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal “within a week”.

“After the portal is launched, we will be giving candidates ample time to register themselves. We will give them around 3 weeks to apply,” Gandhi added. The University’s Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had told PTI on Thursday that the portal would start “very soon”.

As per a notice issued by the university, students “must ensure” that “certificates/documents (as applicable) are in a ready format by August 31, 2022″.

Necessary documents include the Class 10 and 12 certificates, SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/Minority/CW/KM/PwBD certificate, if any; OBC-Non-Creamy Layer Certificate, income certificate, if applicable;EWS certificate, if applicable; and Sikh/Christian minority certificate, if applicable; Educational Concession certificate (ECC) certificate for Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces category; Benchmark Disability certificate for persons with disability; and relevant certificates of other quotas such as Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), sports and others

In the reserved category, the name of the candidate and the name of their parents must match with the names in the corresponding certificate for reservation. OBC candidates need to see if their caste is part of the OBC central list. According to the notice, income certificates for both OBC and EWS categories must be issued after March 31, 2022.

This academic year, the Common Seat Allocation System portal will form a critical part of the admissions at DU-affiliated colleges. The process will take place over three phases. Students will have to register through the CSAS-2022 application form available on the common portal once the portal is launched and make a one-time (non-refundable) payment at this stage of application.

The second phase will start once the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results are declared. If the candidate is eligible for their desired programme, they will be able to select the programme and college combinations they prefer. The university has advised candidates to choose multiple programme and college combinations, with the order of preferences in mind. Once submitted, no changes can be made to the preferences.

“The result should typically be declared within 10 days of the last test date”, the UGC chairperson had previously told The Indian Express.

The third phase is allotment of seats, which will take place in multiple rounds. Once the merit list is declared, the candidate will have to check the seat and college allotted on the common admission portal.