Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

DU Admissions 2022: 7% seats vacant after last day of admissions

Through the new admission process, the DU has admitted students in 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres.

DU Admissions 2022: The admission process began on September 12, 2022
DU Admissions 2022: There are around 7 per cent seats remaining vacant in Delhi University after all rounds of admission. Out of the total 70,000 seats in the current academic session, around 65,000 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses this academic session, an official said.

Saturday was the last day of admissions at the university for the 2022-23 academic session.

He added that the university has inducted 11,300 postgraduate students in various courses.

“We have been able to fill around 65,000 seats across 70 colleges for the academic session. Today was the last day of admissions,” DU’s Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said.

This is the first time that the university admitted students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), giving up the old practice of taking admissions on the basis of the students’ class-12 score.

Through the new admission process, the DU has admitted students in 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres.

The university had unveiled an online platform in September for seeking admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), 2022.

The admissions through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases — submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

The first phase started on September 12 and the second phase on September 26. In the third phase, seats were allocated through a merit list. Several rounds for seat allocation were conducted by the DU to ensure that the students are given a proper chance.

The seats are mostly vacant in the off-campus colleges. Most of these colleges are also the ones that have previously struggled to fill the seats.

The seats will remain vacant despite the university’s persistent efforts to prevent this kind of a scenario.

The DU admitted 20 per cent “extra students” under the “unreserved” and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories and 30 per cent in the SC-ST category to fill the maximum number of seats in undergraduate courses in the first round of counselling this year

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 15:47 IST
