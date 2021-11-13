DU admissions 2021: Special drive cut-off list to release today

DU Admissions 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) will release a special cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today. The admissions against the special cut off will begin from November 14 and end on November 15.

There will be no movement allowed during the special drive. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cutoffs (including special cut-off) will not be allowed to participate in the special drive.

“Candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the college of the university during any of the preceding cut-offs for any reason till the fifth cut-off (including special cut-off) and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and/or cutoff of the special drive, shall be considered for admission under the special drive, provided seats are available in the said category,” the university notice said.

In case the number of candidates applying for a particular program in a college is more than the number of seats available, colleges will make a merit list as per the best of four/three required for the respective course. The college will approve the candidature only on the basis of merit and availability of seats. The list of approved candidates will be uploaded on the respective college website.