DU Admissions 2021: Special cut-off list to be released today

DU Admissions 2021: After releasing three general cut-off lists, the University of Delhi (DU) will publish a special cut-off list today i.e October 25. The special cut-off can be checked on the individual college websites and on the official website of the varsity at du.ac.in.

The cut-off list would be released only for courses that have vacant seats after admission against the third cut-off list. Candidates can apply for admission under the special cut-off on October 26 and 27. It is noteworthy that the special cut-off is not the fourth cut-off list. The fourth cut-off list will release on October 30.

How to check DU special cut-off 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of respective colleges or du.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest News’ of ‘Admission 2021’ section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘DU Special Cut off 2021’

Step 4: Download the PDF file available to check the special cut-off list.

According to university admission guidelines, “There will be no movement allowed during the special cut-offs. Candidates who are already admitted in any programme and college of DU will not be eligible to participate in the second cut-off.”

Students who have taken admission to any course or college in the first three lists will not be eligible for admissions against the special cut-off. According to admission data shared by the university, Delhi University has received 1,70,186 applications and over 58,000 students have secured admissions so far. DU has around 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses.