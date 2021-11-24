DU admissions 2021: Special cut-off list for UG admissions to release today

The University of Delhi will release a special cut-off list to fill in the vacant seats in various undergraduate courses at the university. The special cut-off will likely be the last list for admissions to UG courses. Students can check the list at du.ac.in

A total of 74,667 students had secured admissions in the five cut-off and special cut-off released by the university. A special drive cut-off was also released on November 13.

DU Admissions 2021 | Check Special drive cut-off guidelines for UG admissions

The candidates can apply under the second special drive on November 25 and 26. The colleges will release the merit list on their website and candidates will have time from November 27 to 5 pm on November 30 to make payments.

Candidates who could not get admission or had cancelled their admission in any of the colleges of the university during any of the preceding cut-offs and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and special drive-I, may be considered for admission under the special drive-II, provided seats are available in the said category, according to the guidelines.

Most of the colleges had closed the admissions to top courses in the fifth cut-off list. It is likely that only a few colleges will participate in the special cut-off drive given the seats are already full in many colleges.