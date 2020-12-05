DU admissions 2021: Seventh cut-off for UG admissions to release today

DU cut-off list at du.ac.in. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representational)

DU admissions 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the seventh cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses across all colleges today. Those who secure marks equal to or more than that of the cut-off will be eligible for admissions. The admission process will begin at du.ac.in from December 7 to December 9.

Because of the pandemic, the admission process is being held virtually. Candidates will have to log in to their candidate login at du.ac.in and check the list of courses and colleges they are eligible for. They will apply at the official website. The colleges will accept the application and a payment window will open.

The cut-off will be decided based on the marks obtained by the candidates. For undergraduate admissions, the best of four or highest marks obtained in four subjects will be calculated, based on the class 12 board exams. The best of four criteria also changes based on the subject is applying for. Here is detail of how to count best of four.

A total of 70,000 seats are available this year. Over 3.5 lakh candidates had applied this year.

The number of applications was about one lakh higher than last year and the highest in the past three years for the varsity. The highest cut-off under the first list went up to a complete 100 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd