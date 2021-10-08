scorecardresearch
Friday, October 08, 2021
DU admissions 2021: Second cut-off list to release tomorrow

If students took admission to a college in the first cut-off list and qualify for a more preferred college in the second list, they will have to withdraw their admission from the first college and apply to the second. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: October 8, 2021 7:44:45 pm
DU admission, delhi university admissionAspirants can check the course-wise cut-offs for different colleges at du.ac.in. File.

DU admissions 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) admissions on October 9, 2021. All the colleges will release their individual cut-off list for various courses and a consolidated list will be released by the university. 

Read |DU issues guidelines on including state board subjects in cut-off calculation

The last cut-off date listed by the University so far is the fifth cut-off list, to be released on November 8 if vacant seats are still available.

In the first cut off list released by the varsity on October 1, seven colleges asked for 100 per cent marks to admit students to 10 programmes. Last year, only one college, Lady Shri Ram (LSR), had released 100 per cent cutoffs for three courses.

Whereas, as many as 94 programmes across all colleges have their cutoff pegged at 99 per cent or higher this year. The inflated board results have led to DU receiving over 9,200 applications from 100 percenters from different school boards this year. Hence, it is expected that the admissions to many top courses may be closed after the first list itself.

