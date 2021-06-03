DU Admissions 2021: Registration process likely to begin by July 15

Joshi had earlier said the proposal to consider percentile instead of percentage is part of the drive towards a more standardised way to calculate “merit”. File.

The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to begin the registration process for this year’s admissions by July 15, the varsity’s pro-vice chancellor PC Joshi told ANI. The varsity conducts the undergraduate admissions based on merit lists and more than 90 per cent of DU applicants are students from the Central Board of Secondary Education.

The Indian Express had on June 2 reported that after the Class 12 board exams have been cancelled, DU admissions are likely to be synced with the release of the results.

“This decision has been taken because of the unprecedented Covid situation. We are with the Government of India. Our admission criteria will strictly be based on merit. We will honour the Board’s criterion,” Joshi said.

The university had earlier sent a proposal to the University Grants Commission (UGC), according to which 50 per cent weightage could be given to the Class 12 marks and the rest to a CUCET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test).

However, with the current situation of the pandemic and the possibility of a third wave, DU officials said it was unlikely that CUCET would be implemented this year, and therefore, the CBSE criterion would be followed while declaring cut-offs.