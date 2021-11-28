DU Admissions 2021: Over 2,500 students with 90-100% in Class 12 apply for admission to DU’s School of Open Learning

Over 2,500 students who have scored between 90 per cent and 100 per cent marks in the Class 12 board exams have applied to the Delhi University’s (DU) School of Open Learning (SOL) since the admission process commenced on October 22, according to official data.

Of them, 429 have secured between 95 per cent and 100 per cent marks with the highest number of applicants being for BCom (Honours).

According to data shared by the SOL, 65,000 students have secured admission by paying fees, while it has received nearly 1.3 lakh applications till now.

The last date for submitting applications is December 15. The maximum number of students who have applied for admissions have scored above 65 per cent marks, while there are a few who have scored below 60 per cent marks.

The data shows that the number of applicants who have scored above 90 per cent marks in their board exams is 142 for BA (Honours) English, 305 for Political Science (Honours), 618 for BA programme, 567 for BCom and 954 for BCom (Honours).

Nineteen students who have secured above 95 per cent marks in their Class 12 exams have applied for admission to BA (Honours) English, 41 for Political Science (Honours), 56 for BA programme, 135 for BCom and 178 for BCom (Honours).

The highest scorers have secured 97.2 per cent marks in BA (Honours) English, 98.4 per cent in Political Science (Honours), 98.2 per cent in BA programme, 99 per cent in BCom and 99.2 per cent in BCom (Honours).

“The SOL also follows the choice-based credit system like regular colleges. Students have the option of migrating to a regular college from the SOL and vice versa,” said Uma Shankar Pandey, officiating principal, SOL.

This year, the SOL has also launched a chatbot to answer students’ queries during office hours, he added.