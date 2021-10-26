DU Admissions 2021: NTA releases DUET 2021 provisional answer key for MPhil, PhD courses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for MPhil and PhD courses. The provisional answer key along with the question paper with recorded responses on the website at http://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx.

The entrance exams were conducted by NTA across the country from September 26-20 and October 1-2 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The agency is allowing the candidates to submit objections against the answer key till October 27.

How to download DUET 2021 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in

Step 2: Click on ‘DUET answer key 2021’

Step 3: A PDF will be displayed. Candidates can check the answer key and question paper

Step 4: Candidates can challenge the answer key accordingly

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, debit card/credit card/net banking/Paytm till October 27 (up to 11:50 pm).

No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee, says NTA. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.