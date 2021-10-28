scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 28, 2021
NTA DUET 2021 scorecard for UG courses released

Candidates can go to nta.ac.in to check their results. The scorecards are available for a total of nine courses

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
October 28, 2021 10:54:18 am
duet, du admissions, duet exam date, duet ug exam date, duet offical website, nta duet, dute pg exam date, duet mphile examd ate, duet phd exam date Candidates who appeared for the exam can check it from nta.ac.in. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/ representational image. 28.06.2019.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scorecards of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 undergraduate (UG) courses. The scorecard is available at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx . Candidates can log in and check their scorecards.

The exam was conducted on September 26-30 and October 1-2 at various exam centres. The exam was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities across India. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The answer key challenges were made live from October 8-10.

Read |DU Admissions 2021: NTA releases DUET 2021 provisional answer key for MPhil, PhD courses

DUET UG result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website-nta.ac.in.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: A new notification would pop up that says, “Public Notice 27 October 2021 Display of Score Card for Under Graduate (UG) Courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021.”

Step 3: A new PDF would open up. Candidates should now click on the link available on the PDF.

Step 4: Log in with their application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Scorecard would be displayed on the screen.

The scorecards are available for a total of nine courses — B.El.Ed, B.A.(Honours) Humanities & Social Science, Five-Year Integrated Course in Journalism, BSc Physical Education and Sports Sciences, BA (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication, BTech Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations, JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & BA (Hons) Business Economics (SHIFT I), JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & BA (Hons) Business Economics (SHIFT II) and Bachelor in Physiotherapy /Bachelor in Occupational Therapy/Bachelor of Prosthetics &Orthotics.

