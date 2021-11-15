DU admissions 2021: NCWEB third cut-off list released

The University of Delhi (DU) today released the third cut-off list for admission to Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) colleges and courses. Candidates can seek admissions to BA and BCom courses under the third list. The list is available on the official website – du.ac.in.

The admissions against this list will begin from 10 am on November 17 at respective teaching centres, as per the official notice. NCWEB is non-collegiate education for women by DU in which classes are held on Saturdays and Sundays.

In the third cut-off list, Rajdhani College, Miranda House and Hansraj College has closed admissions in BA Prog Economics+Political Science and BA Prog. History + Pol. Science. For admissions to BA Prog Economics+Political Science at Jesus and Mary College, the cut-off is at 76 per cent.

For admission in BCom course, the cut-off is highest at 78 per cent in Jesus Mary college. The college had seeked 82 per cent for the course in second cut-off list. Hindu and Hansraj College have closed admissions for the unreserved category for the course.