DU admissions 2021: NCWEB Special cut-off list released

The University of Delhi (DU) today released the special drive cut-off list for admission to Non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) colleges and courses. Candidates can seek admissions to BA and BCom courses under the list. Those who score equal to or more than the cut-off can apply for the course at du.ac.in.

The admissions against this list will begin from 10 am on November 26 at respective teaching centres, as per the official notice by the varsity. NCWEB is non-collegiate education for women by DU in which classes are held on Saturdays and Sundays.

For the BCom course, Jesus and Mary College, Agarsen College, Hansraj College and Miranda House have closed the admissions. The cut-off at the rest of the colleges is between 69 per cent to 76 per cent.

Similarly, the cut-off for BA (Programme – Economics + Political Science) is between 70 per cent and 76 per cent. The course admissions is closed at 10 colleges.