DU admissions 2021: NCWEB second cut-off list released

The University of Delhi (DU) today released the second cut-off list for admission to Non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) colleges and courses. Candidates can seek admissions to BA and BCom courses under the second list. Those who score equal to or more than the cut-off can apply for the course at du.ac.in.

The admissions against this list will begin from 10 am on November 10 at respective teaching centres, as per the official notice by the varsity. NCWEB is non-collegiate education for women by DU in which classes are held on Saturdays and Sundays.

Jesus and Mary College demands 82 per cent for BCom while Maitreyi College has kept it at 81 per cent. Miranda House and Hansraj College have closed the admissions for BCom for the unreserved category students. The cut-off witnessed a reduction of 4-5 per cent.

Similarly, the Miranda House and Hansraj College have closed the admissions for BA (Programme – Economics + Political Science) in the general category. The cut-off for the course at Jesus Mary College is at 82 per cent.