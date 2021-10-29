DU admissions 2021: NCWEB first cut-off released

The University of Delhi (DU) today released the first cut-off list for admission to Non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) colleges and courses. Candidates can seek admissions to BA and BCom courses under the first list. Those who score equal to or more than the cut-off can apply for the course at du.ac.in.

The admissions against this list will begin from 10 am on November 1, 2 and November 5 till 5 pm at respective teaching centres, as per the official notice by the varsity. NCWEB is non-collegiate education for women by DU in which classes are held on Saturdays and Sundays.

Jesus and Mary College demands 87 per cent for BCom while Maitreyi College has kept it at 83 per cent and Hansraj College at 86 per cent for the general category. For the reserved category, the cut-off remains in 80s or 70s except for ST and PwD candidates.

Similarly, the cut-off for BA (Programme – Economics + Political Science) is at 86 per cent for JMC and Miranda College in the general category.