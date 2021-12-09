DU Admissions 2021: NCWEB fifth cut-off list released

The University of Delhi (DU) released the fifth cut-off list for admission to Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) colleges and courses. Candidates can seek admissions to BA and BCom courses under the third list. The list is available on the official website – du.ac.in.

The admissions against this list will begin from 10 am on December 10 at respective teaching centres, as per the official notice. NCWEB is non-collegiate education for women by DU in which classes are held on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to NCWEB statement, “The fifth cut-off list for admissions to BA (Programme) and BCom courses of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) for the academic year 2021-2022 is being notified /displayed on the website: http://www.du.ac.in on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Online admission shall commence from Friday, December 10, 2021.”

In the meanwhile, the Delhi University has also released guidelines for open book examinations, which state that students who have opted for the physical mode can also take the exam from their home. However, the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) postponed the examinations of the third and fifth-semester students till further orders. The exams were supposed to begin on November 30.