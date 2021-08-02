DU admissions 2021 LIVE Updates: UG registrations today, here’s list of required documents

The admission portal is likely to go live by 3 pm on August 2. Candidates can apply online at admission.uod.ac.in. File.

DU admissions 2021 LIVE Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) will commence the registration process for nearly 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses today. The last date of registration is August 31. The admission portal is likely to go live by 3 pm on August 2. Candidates can apply online at admission.uod.ac.in.

The first cut-off list is likely to be announced around September 7-10, according to officials. The university will open the window for updating marks at a later stage, they said.

“While CBSE, ISC boards have declared results, there are many state boards that are yet to announce results. We will provide the students with the option of updating their marks at a later stage and a special window will be opened for it,” a DU official said.

Even this year, students will not have to choose their course or college while filling the form, like last year. Once a student fills the form, they will be eligible for admission to every college and course, provided they meet the eligibility criteria, officials said. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) between September 26 and October 1.

Here’s list of documents needed to register for UG courses:

A passport size photograph, max size 50kb and dimensions 100px (min. width) x 130px (min. height)

Student’s scanned signature, max size 50kb and dimensions 140px (min. width) x 60px (min. height)

A valid ID Proof (self-attested). This can be any one of the following documents: Aadhaar Card / voter’s identity card / pan card / passport / driving license

Class 10 certificate (self-attested) as date of birth proof, max size 100KB.

Caste certificate (self-attested), max size 100KB.

From the academic year 2021-22 onwards, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through DUET.