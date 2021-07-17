DU Admissions 2021 from August 2: All you need to know

After the 12th Std Board exams were cancelled by the Central Government, DU said it will follow the "merit criteria" for its undergraduate admissions. (File Photo)

Delhi University Admission Committee decided to begin registrations for the postgraduate programmes and undergraduate admissions. The DU had earlier notified that admission registrations will most likely begin on July 15 but it got postponed to August.

Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson, Admissions had said that even though they want to kickstart registrations, other considerations were making things difficult. However, the university has now notified the dates for UG and PG admissions.

Here are 5 things you need to know about DU Admissions 2021:

1. For its undergraduate admissions, DU will start online registrations from August 2 and the last date for applying is August 31. Whereas the registrations for the postgraduate courses including the DUET will begin on July 26 and the last date for application is August 21.

2. This year, the admission process will be completely online including the registration as well as payment of admission fees. All trial-based admissions (sports+ ECA) will also be done online. Like last year, the admissions through these quotas will be completely based on certificates.

3. Considering the current pandemic situation, the university this year has decided to not change the eligibility criteria and fee structure for admissions. The university has directed all the colleges to not bound students to fill any additional forms.

4. The university is planning to launch tutorials and webinars to help students in the online admission process. Computer-based Help Desks in the form of Chat-Bots and emails will also be available 24*7 to answer queries of the candidates. Announcements regarding the tutorials and webinars will be published on the university website in due course of time.

5. UGC has directed all the universities and colleges to complete the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses by September 30. The classes for the first semester will begin on or before October 1. Hence, it is expected that the undergraduate classes in the university colleges will begin by October 1.