Saturday, October 30, 2021
DU Admissions 2021: Fourth-cut off list to release today

Over 60,000 students had secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University under the three cut-off lists, according to official data. The Delhi University has received nearly 1.70 lakh applications this year.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
October 30, 2021 1:19:57 pm
du admissions, du cut off lists, delhi newsA consolidated fourth cut-off list will also be released by the university on the official website - du.ac.in. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

DU Admissions 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the fourth cut-off list today. The cut-off can be checked on the individual college websites. A consolidated fourth cut-off list will also be released by the university on the official website – du.ac.in. 

DU, on October 25, had released a special cut-off under which some courses in top-ranked colleges that were closed were reopened. Students could secure a seat under the special cut-off between October 25 to October 28. 

How to check DU fourth cut-off 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of respective colleges or du.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest News’ of ‘Admission 2021’ section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘DU fourth cut off 2021’

Step 4: Download the PDF file available to check the special cut-off list.

With the release of three cut-off lists and a special cut-off, it is likely that admissions for popular courses at top colleges might be closed in the fourth cut-off list. Hindu College had only three courses open in the third list — BCom (Hons), Economics and BSc (Prog) Physical Sciences with Electronics whereas SRCC which offers only two courses had also closed admissions for the unreserved category. 

 

