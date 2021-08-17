scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Must Read

DU admissions 2021: First cut-off list by October 1 for undergraduate courses

Earlier, the varsity had planned to release the first cut-off list between September 8-10. Sharma said they would have to take approval and also consult the IT team. 

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 17, 2021 3:41:31 pm
du admissions, du cut off, delhi university cut off, du first merit list The cut-offs are likely to be released by October 1. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

Delhi University is likely to release its first cut-off list by October 1 for undergraduate courses, a senior varsity official said on Tuesday. The official said that by that time the results of the CBSE compartment examination, optional exams and improvement will in all likelihood be declared and the NEET, JEE exams would have also been over by then.

“We are planning to start by October 1. With October 2 and 3 being holidays, we will start the admission process by October 4,” said Professor Pinki Sharma, Dean, Admissions.

Read |Universities brace for UG admission rush amid high pass percentages and marks in board exams

The cut-offs are likely to be released by October 1.

Earlier, the varsity had planned to release the first cut-off list between September 8-10. Sharma said they would have to take approval and also consult the IT team.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 17: Latest News

Advertisement