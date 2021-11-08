DU Admissions 2021: Fifth cut-off list to release today

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the fifth cut-off today for admissions in various undergraduate (UG) programmes. The list is scheduled to be released today i.e November 8. Students can check the fifth cut-off of the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

The university would separately release the consolidated list of all the streams i.e science, arts and commerce. The admissions against the fifth cut-off will be done on November 9 and 10, 2021. The last date to pay the admission fee is November 12, 2021.

How to check DU fifth cut-off 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of respective colleges or du.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest News’ of ‘Admission 2021’ section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘DU fifth cut off 2021’

Step 4: Download the PDF file available to check the cut-off list.

DU had released the first, second, third, special and fourth cut-off lists on October 1, October 5, October 16, October 25 and October 30, respectively. The varsity had also released the NCWEB first cut-off list on October 29.

Over 60,000 students had secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University under the three cut-off lists, according to official data. This year, the varsity had received around 1.70 lakh applications for 70,000 seats.