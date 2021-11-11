DU Admissions 2021: ECA aspirants can register for preferred course, college till November 12

Delhi University‘s ECA aspirants have time till November 12 to register for their preferred course and college, according to the varsity. The university had released a centralised extra-curricular activities (ECA) merit list of eligible candidates for each category/subcategory with ranks for undergraduate admissions.

“The dashboard of eligible candidates as per centralised ECA merit list on the University UG admission portal will be open for registering their preferences for the allotment of programme and college from Wednesday, November 10 to Friday, November 12,” the university said on the admission portal.

“All eligible candidates are informed that no further chance for registering their preferences for allotment of college and programme will be given after Wednesday, November 12, 2021 (11:59 pm),” it said.

Once the allocation has been done, the college and programme allotted to the candidate will be visible on his/her dashboard. The candidates are further advised to complete their admission formalities through online mode within the stipulated time. No grievance will be entertained in case a candidate fails to apply or pay the fees (if approved by the College) within the stipulated period.

No more than 15 per cent concession in academic merit vis-a-vis unreserved category candidates (from the last relevant cut-off or the list after which admissions were closed for that programme) may be given by the college for admission.