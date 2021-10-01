DU admissions 2021: Aryabhatta College releases first cut-off list

DU admissions 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first cut-off for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2021 today i.e October 1, 2021. Various colleges would be releasing their individual cut-off lists. The compiled lists will be available on the official website of the university at du.ac.in.

As per the schedule earlier shared by the DU, the first list would be released on October 1 and the admission process would begin online from 10 am on October 4, 2021. Students would get time till October 6, 2021, to apply for their admissions and complete the formality (fee payment, document upload) till October 8. The second cut-off would be released on October 9.

Aryabhatta College

Aryabhatta College’s first cut-off for 13 UG courses has been released with the highest cut-off being set at 98.5 per cent BA (H) Psychology. The cut-off remains the same as last year’s for BA (H) Economics — 98 per cent. The cut-off for BA (H) English has increased by 1 per cent and is declared at 96 per cent.

This year, the whole DU admission process will be done online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once the cut-offs are out, students will have to move to the next steps. They will have to apply for their desired course and college on the admissions portal.

A total of 5 cut off lists would be released by the varsity on the official website du.ac.in. Special cut-off lists would also be released on October 25, after the first three cut off lists. Besides, the fourth and fifth cut-offs will be released only if there are vacant seats. The entire admission process is likely to complete by November 16, 2021.