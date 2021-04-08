scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 08, 2021
DU admissions 2021: Application forms for foreign students to release tomorrow

The online application forms are available at fsr2021.du.ac.in. Students can apply online through the foreign students’ registrar office website – fsr.du.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 3:40:52 pm
DU admissions 2021: The Delhi University (DU) will commence its M Phil, PhD, undergraduate and postgraduate admission process for foreign nationals from April 8 for the academic session 2021-2022. Interested students are required to apply for the courses online only. More than 250 programmes are being offered and foreign students won’t have to undergo any entrance test for the admission.

Delhi University admissions 2020 for foreign nationals: Important date

MBA and PhD in Faculty of Management: April 30

Undergraduate Programmes (UG) for three years: May 31

Post-Graduate Programmes (PG) (except MBA) and MPhil: June 29

M Phil and PhD programmes: July 30

One year certificate/Diploma/Advanced Diploma courses – August 22

Application for part time affiliation in any course: August 22

School of Open Learning for Bachelors and Master programmes: August 29

