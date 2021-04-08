DU admissions 2021: Application forms for foreign students to release tomorrow

April 8, 2021 3:40:52 pm
DU admissions 2021: The Delhi University (DU) will commence its M Phil, PhD, undergraduate and postgraduate admission process for foreign nationals from April 8 for the academic session 2021-2022. Interested students are required to apply for the courses online only. More than 250 programmes are being offered and foreign students won’t have to undergo any entrance test for the admission.
Delhi University admissions 2020 for foreign nationals: Important date
MBA and PhD in Faculty of Management: April 30
Undergraduate Programmes (UG) for three years: May 31
Post-Graduate Programmes (PG) (except MBA) and MPhil: June 29
M Phil and PhD programmes: July 30
One year certificate/Diploma/Advanced Diploma courses – August 22
Application for part time affiliation in any course: August 22
School of Open Learning for Bachelors and Master programmes: August 29
The online application forms are available at fsr2021.du.ac.in. Students can apply online through the foreign students’ registrar office website – fsr.du.ac.in.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-