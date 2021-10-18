DU Admissions 2021: Admissions under third cut-off list begins today

DU Admissions 2021: The University of Delhi begins the admission process under the third cut-off list today i.e October 18 and the process will continue till October 21, 2021, 11.59 pm. The last day to pay the fees will be October 25. The third cut-off list was released on October 16 for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses.

Over 51,000 candidates have already secured admissions under the two lists with colleges also over-admitting students to certain popular courses. While a majority of colleges closed admissions to popular courses, a few have reduced the marks requirement in the range of 0.25 to 1.5 per cent in the third list.

If students took admission to a college in the first or second cut-off list and qualify for a more preferred college in the third list, they will have to withdraw their admission from the first college and apply to the second. After the third cut-off, a special cut-off will be declared on October 25 for candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons.

According to the guidelines, the declaration of special cut-offs will be subject to the availability of vacant seats in the respective programme. The special cut-off will be the last declared cut-off of the respective programme in a college. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists will not be allowed to participate in the special cut-offs.