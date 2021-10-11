DU admissions 2021: Admission process under second cut-off list begins

DU Admissions 2021: The University of Delhi begins the admission process under the second cut-off list today i.e October 11 and the process will continue till October 13, 2021, 11.59 pm. The second cut-off list was released on October 9 for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses.

While a majority of colleges closed admissions to popular courses, a few have reduced the marks requirement in the range of 0.25 to two per cent in the second list.

If students took admission to a college in the first cut-off list and qualify for a more preferred college in the second list, they will have to withdraw their admission from the first college and apply to the second. The third cut-off list is set to be released on October 16, 2021.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies had announced a cut-off of 100 per cent for BSc (Honours) Computer Science but after finding no takers, have brought it down to 98.5 per cent. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has sought perfect scores for the BCom programme but has reduced the asking marks to 98.75 per cent.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce, which had pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours) at 100 per cent, has reduced the asking marks to 99.75 per cent and 99.12 per cent respectively in the second list.

The university had received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list, which was announced on October 1. Despite the sky-high cutoffs for various courses, a total of 36,130 students have successfully completed their admission process under the first cut-off list