DU Admissions 2021: Admission process against first cut-off begins tomorrow, here’s list of required documents

The University of Delhi (DU) on October 1 released the first cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) courses. Aspirants can check the course-wise cut-offs for different colleges at du.ac.in.

Based on the cut-off students will now have to select courses and colleges they are eligible for at du.ac.in and fill options. Admissions against the first cut-off list will begin on October 4, 10 am. Colleges have been asked to complete approvals for admission against the first cut off by October 7. Here is a list of documents that students need to secure their admission: Class 10 mark sheet

Class 10 Board examination certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Class 12 provisional certificate/original certificate

Conduct certificate

Category (SC/ST/PWD/CW/KM) certificate

OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate

Migration certificate

Transfer certificate

Two passport size self-attested photographs

Students must submit their class 10 marksheet indicating date of birth and parents’ names (there should be no mismatch in the names of students who are applying under the reserved categories between the class 10 certificate and the corresponding reservation certificates). Candidates seeking admission through ECA/Sports categories have to upload self-attested copies of the requisite certificates/produce the relevant certificates.

Those who are applying under the EWS category must submit the EWS certificate (Appendix IV) from the competent authority certifying the candidate can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate for the financial year 2020-21, dated on or after March 31, 2021.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE. Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).