DU Admissions 2020 LIVE Updates: Registrations process to begin soon, how to apply

DU admissions 2020: Apply at du.ac.in (File Photo) DU admissions 2020: Apply at du.ac.in (File Photo)

DU Admissions 2020 LIVE Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the application form for the admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at du.ac.in. The registrations will begin today – June 20 and conclude on July 20. Admissions for over 64,000 seats will be held through merit as well as entrance exam-based admissions. While the dates of entrance exams are not yet out, the registration form for the same is also expected to be out today.

Even as most of the boards including CBSE and UP Board — from where most of the applicants for DU come from — are yet to declare their result for class 12 exams, the admission cycle has begun. The university will give the option to students to update their marks in the application form later. Admission to most of the courses in DU is based on marks obtained in class 12.

In a first, the admission process will be held entirely online and in a ‘contact-less’ manner. Further, the trials for sports and co-curricular activities will not be held. These measures are taken to ensure safety and the least number of students having to visit the varsity campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.