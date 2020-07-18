DU admissions 2020: Last date to apply today, over 6 lakh students have registered so far

DU admissions 2020: Apply at du.ac.in (Representational image) DU admissions 2020: Apply at du.ac.in (Representational image)

DU admissions 2020: The registration process for admission to the University of Delhi (DU) will close today – July 18. The application process had begun from June 20 and was to end on July 4, however, the varsity had last week given an extension for the same. Those who wish to apply for admission at the Delhi University but have not done yet can register at du.ac.in.

The number of applications received is far higher than that of last year. This could be because many students who had planned to study abroad are considering applying to the Indian university. More applications and an increase in the number of 90 percenters in class 12 results can collectively lead to higher cut-offs for admission to varsity.

DU admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on DU admissions 2020

Step 3: Click on the admission portal link based on subjects you wish to apply – UG/PG/MPhil/PhD

Step 4: Click on new registrations

Step 5: Fill details to register

Step 6: Fill form, make details

DU admissions 2020: Certificates needed

Class X Certificate

Class XII Marksheet

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate, if applicable

EWS Certificate, if applicable

ECA/Sports categories must upload self- attested copies of the requisite certificates

DU admissions 2020: Fee

The registration fee for merit-based courses is Rs 250. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS category, the fee is Rs 100. An additional registration fee for ECA/Sports quota will be Rs 100 while for the entrance-based course, a fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. For reserved category candidates, a fee of Rs 300.

A total of 25,889 students have registered on the first day of the opening of the registration portal by Delhi University. As on July 18, 11 am, over 6.20 lakh students have registered with the varsity. Of these, most applications are for undergraduate courses – as many as 4,29,234, followed by postgraduate courses for which 1,61,789 students had applied and 29,130 for MPhil, as per the official data.

However, not all of the registrations have been converted into total paid applications. For instance, for undergraduate courses, only 2,75,614 students have paid and completed their application process.

