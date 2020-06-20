DU admissions 2020: No percentage deduction on change of stream, single form for all colleges, check major changes

DU admissions 2020: The application process will be closed on July 4. Representational image/ file DU admissions 2020: The application process will be closed on July 4. Representational image/ file

DU admissions 2020: The registration process for University of Delhi (DU) has begun today – June 20. This year, the university has introduced several changes in the admission process to ensure a ‘smooth experience’ for students. Among major changes, the university has decided to hold the entire admission process online.

No deduction of marks on changing streams: The varsity has decided to withdraw the policy of deducting 5 per cent marks for students who changed their stream to apply for BA courses. In her address to media digitally, dean of admissions, Shobha Bagai said, “The rule was based on the belief that science students score more than humanities and would take a major chunk of seats in BA programmes which are meant for humanities students. However, now that all studies are going interdisciplinary, the rule does not hold any ground. We also wish to make the entire admission process smooth. Thus, we have requested colleges to not deduct any marks, most of the colleges have agreed to this as well.”

Single form for all colleges: As informed by the indianexpress.com earlier, the university had made it a ‘single form’ admissions. This means that students will not have to limit their choices by choosing a particular course or college. Every student who registers with Delhi University will be considered for all courses and colleges, based on their merit, Bagai informed. Students can still fill in top five choices, it will be used while allotting colleges or courses.

No trials for ECA: There will not be any trials for students under the ECA category. The students who want to take admission to music courses have to upload their videos which will be accessed by a panel, instead of appearing for a trial. This year, admissions to ECA will be granted to NCC and NSS students only. Those who used to take admission in the sports quota will be selected based on exam and awards etc instead of a trial. The supernumerary seats, however, remain intact for ECA.

Document verification: Since the admission process is being conducted online, so will be the document verification process. Students, like last year, will have to upload their documents online. The dean admissions informed indianexpress.com that the university has asked education boards across India to share online links to the mark sheets of students for verification and some of the boards have already done the same. A similar collaboration was done last year with CBSE and is expected to be continued this year too. However, in the final leg of admissions, selected students will have to appear for physical document verification too.

Webinar to replace open house: University used to hold open house programmes where the officials used to resolve queries of students and parents. Now, the same will be replaced by webinars. The university is expected to start its first webinar from coming week. While initial webinars will be on the registration process, several doubt resolution sessions related to best of four, admissions, cut-off, how to chose course or college among others will be resolved later in August as the admissions process and merit-lists are expected by second week of August.

The varsity has also introduced two new courses in the postgraduate level — MSc Biophysics and Masters in Journalism.

The registration process for admission to 64,000 seats in UG courses will be closed on July 4. Meanwhile, the varsity can open the admission portal again after the results of CBSE, other national and state boards announced. The first cut-off list will be announced in July-end, the admission process will begin from August.

