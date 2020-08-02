DU admissions 2020: Apply for courses after seeing cut-offs; what single-form means

DU admission process is open at du.ac.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) DU admission process is open at du.ac.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

DU admissions 2020: Unlike last year when a handful of courses saw a large influx of applications, giving a thrust to an already high cut-off, this year might bring some respite for students. The University of Delhi (DU) is offering a single-form application, which means that students will have the chance to decide on the courses or colleges they are eligible to apply for, once the cut-off is released.

Last year, the most opted for courses included BA programmes, psychology, economics, English, history, with high cut-offs. The highest was 98.75 per cent for economics and English. For history, it was 98.5 per cent, BA programme at 98 per cent and for math, the cut-off went up to 97.5 per cent.

This year, the application filled by students will act as a single form and they will be eligible for admissions to any course or college they qualify as per merit. This is expected to bring down the internal transfers of students who cancel admission to one college, making seats up for grabs in the second cut-off lists without a decline in the cut-off marks. Still confused on how to select courses, read here to know more.

Experts, however, believe that the cut-off is still expected to go high due to two reasons – much higher applications for Delhi University and a huge jump in 95 per cent scorers in board exams.

Last year, 2.5 lakh students had applied for DU in total, while this year, as many as 3,20,441 students have completed their registration process so far. The deadline is far from up. Students can apply till August 31. Among total registrations for undergraduate courses at Delhi University are 50,10,60 students, which includes registration forms that have been submitted as well as some forms, for which the process is underway but are yet to be submitted.

Among the boards, most of the applications have come in from CBSE with over 2.3 lakh of total students having cleared class 12 exams from CBSE, followed by CISCE with 9,500 applications and UP Board and Haryana Board at 6,700 applications each, as informed by the Delhi University admissions dean, Shobha Bagai. This data was collected last week and the numbers are expected to go higher.

Most students applying for DU are from CBSE and the board saw over 1.5 lakh get over 90 per cent marks this year. The number of students getting 90 or 95 per cent or more marks has almost doubled as compared to last year. The number of students scoring 95 per cent and above marks has gone up from 1.47 per cent of the over 12 lakh students to 3.24 per cent this year. As many as 13.24 per cent students scored over 90 per cent. This is a rise from 7.82 per cent last year.

“The rise in the number of applicants is because of a number of reasons. Of course, one is that students are not going abroad this year and are applying for Indian varsities instead. Another reason is also because of the delay in the entrance exams such as JEE, NEET and CLAT; these students who used to depend on the entrance exams are also applying for regular colleges,” said Bagai. She, however, said that predicting an expected cut-off will bring unnecessary anxiety among students. “Students are still uploading their marks on the website and we will get an idea about the cut-off once the data is compiled,” she commented.

While the application process for merit-based admissions is extended till August 31, the application process for admission to courses based on the entrance exam (DUET) held by National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude on July 31. The DUET 2020 will be held from September 6 to 11, as per the official schedule.

Admission to BA (H) Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, BBA Financial Investment Analysis, BTech Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations, Bachelor of Elementary Education, five-year Integrated Programme in Journalism and several other courses will be based on the exam.

