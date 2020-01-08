DU admissions 2020: Applications to open in April, efforts to make it a ‘single form’

DU admission 2020: Application form to be out in April (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) DU admission 2020: Application form to be out in April (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

DU admissions 2020: In an effort to make the admission session more ‘student-friendly’, the University of Delhi (DU) will release forms in advance this year. Pankaj Arora, dean, admissions at DU, informed indianexpress.com that the application forms will be made available in “the first week of April” itself.

Last year, the varsity came under scrutiny as the application form was delayed by over a month. The admission for the previous session began on May 31, while it opened on May 15 for the 2018-19 session. Arora informed indianexpress.com that the varsity is working to make the admission process “hassle-free, more transparent, objective and convenient for both parents and students”.

DU had invited suggestions from stakeholders to improve the admission process. The sections ranged from rationalising cut-offs to control over/under admissions across colleges. “We are still analysing the feedback received on the basis of what is applicable and what will give more strength to the admission process. Several suggestions are under review but we are yet to finalise it,” commented Arora.

The dean admissions, is also exploring a suggestion to modify the application form. “We are trying for a single-form admission, but this is yet to be finalised. Every college has its own parameters; then there are forms for applying for reservation, etc. If we have a single form, it sure would be a lot easier for students, but we are yet to devise a solution,” he said.

During admissions 2019, a total of 2,58,388 applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at the varsity. Of the total, 9091 applications were reserved under the EWS quota while 7100 ST, 34262 SC and 55457 OBC applications were received by DU.

Last year was also the first time when the National Testing Agency (NTA) was roped in to conduct the entrance examinations for the varsity on the lines of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

As per the order of Delhi High Court, the cut-off for admission to DU will be released after the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) declares its class 12 result. The CBSE has preponed its exams and evaluation process to allow more time for students to apply for DU admissions. State boards will follow suit.

