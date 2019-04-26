DU admissions 2019 unlikely from May first week

DU admissions 2019: Rebuking the claims that the admissions at the University of Delhi (DU) will begin from May 1 the admission coordinator, Rajeev Gupta said, “The date of admission will be announced when our preparations will be complete. It is highly unlikely to start the admissions in the first week of May.”

Advertising

He further told indianexpress.com that there is no major change in the DU admission process. “There are many misleading reports being circulated. The sports and ECA quotas are not going to be removed. We will soon have an official meet where all the rules and regulations will be announced and any such confusions will be debunked,” he said.

Read | List of top universities in India

The ECA and sports admission have 5 per cent supernumerary seats which were announced to be capped, however, no official confirmation could be attained at this point.

Talking to The Indian Express earlier, he had said that the ECA and sports admissions will be “delinked from admission cut-off lists”. Gupta told The Indian Express, “These seats are supernumerary in nature. Their admissions have no relation with the cut-off list so why should we unnecessarily wait for the cut-off lists for these admissions? They are dependent on trials so we will start those early, along with the registration process.”

Read | What’s dragging Delhi University down?

Advertising

The varsity has also decided to give extra benefits to students hailing from villages. “We are planning to give some advantage to students from government schools and those who have done their schooling in villages. This is in addition to the benefit we are already giving to girls,” committee member Rasal Singh had said. The committee has also advised that an online calculator be devised, which can calculate students’ best-of-four percentage according to the course.

Read| DU to give benefits to students from villages

DU is also planning to check multiple cancellations. “Students tend to hop from one course to another, and one college to another, which unnecessarily delays the admission process. To discourage this, we have decided that the number of cancellations allowed will be one less than the number of cut-offs that come out,” said Singh.

For instance, if there are a total of six cut-offs, then five cancellations will be allowed. Last year, we saw that a single student cancelled as many as 20 times… because of which it becomes difficult to determine the actual status,” he added.

Meanwhile, the academic council of the University of Delhi (DU) has given its nod to 30 new courses to be introduced across colleges in the varsity. The courses include both undergraduate and postgraduate level programmes which will be imparted in a choice-based credit system (CBCS) from the coming academic year 2019-20 onwards. Moreover, 10 vocational courses will also be launched which will impart part-time certificates to students.

Read| DU to introduce 30 new courses, increase seats in colleges

In addition to the new courses, the council meeting has also approved a proposal by several colleges to increase the number of seats in their ongoing courses. A total of 282 seats have been added across colleges in the Delhi University which will be open to enrolment from the coming admission cycle.