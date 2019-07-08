DU 3rd cut-off List 2019 LIVE Updates: Check cut-off at Gargi college

DU admission third cut-off LIVE updates 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses offered in colleges affiliated to the varsity. The list containing minimum marks needed for admission to respective courses will be displayed at the official website of the respective colleges and a combined list will be released on the official website, du.ac.in by the evening.

As per reports, over 60 per cent of seats have been filed under the first and second cut-off lists. As the marks needed for admission are expected to lower, many students who have already reserved a seat are expected to shift colleges.

This is likely to fill all the seats in top colleges and making second and third list colleges available for average and low scoring students.