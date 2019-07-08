Toggle Menu
DU 3rd cut-off List 2019 LIVE Updates: Check cut-off at Gargi collegehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/du-admissions-2019-third-cut-off-live-updates-check-marks-course-and-college-wise-needed-for-admission-at-delhi-university-du-ac-in-5820398/

DU 3rd cut-off List 2019 LIVE Updates: Check cut-off at Gargi college

Delhi University (DU) Admissions Third cut-off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc) LIVE Updates: The cut-off list for admission to University of Delhi will be released at the official website, du.ac.in.

DU, du third cutoff, du cutoff list, du top colleges cutoff, DU admissions, DU admissions 2019, du.ac.in, delhi university cutoff, education news
DU 3rd Cut Off List 2019 LIVE: Check list at du.ac.in. (Express Photo By Prveen Khanna/ Representational image).

DU admission third cut-off LIVE updates 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses offered in colleges affiliated to the varsity. The list containing minimum marks needed for admission to respective courses will be displayed at the official website of the respective colleges and a combined list will be released on the official website, du.ac.in by the evening.

Read| Getting a better option in new cutoff? Here is how to shift

As per reports, over 60 per cent of seats have been filed under the first and second cut-off lists. As the marks needed for admission are expected to lower, many students who have already reserved a seat are expected to shift colleges.

This is likely to fill all the seats in top colleges and making second and third list colleges available for average and low scoring students.

Live Blog

DU admissions third cut-off list 2019 LIVE updates: Check college and course-wise cut-off list and admission related information LIVE here

Third cut-off list of B.Sc courses

Gargi college released third cut-off list

DU 3rd cut-off to release today

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses offered in colleges affiliated to the varsity on Monday, July 8, 2019.

As per reports, over 60 per cent of seats have been filed under the first and second cut-off lists

DU, du third cutoff, du cutoff list, du top colleges cutoff, DU admissions, DU admissions 2019, du.ac.in, delhi university cutoff, education news

DU admissions third cut-off list LIVE updates (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

DU third cut-off list LIVE updates 2019: Those who have marks equal to or more than the corresponding marks displayed in the cut-off list and interested in taking admission in the college allotted will have to appear for document verification at the respective college. Candidates would need to bring with them the original documents, application form, admission form of the respective college, photograph and identity proof. To book a seat, students will have to pay a fee, else seat will be moved to another candidate.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 8,663 new schools, 46k toilets constructed till March 31: govt
2 Over 2000 made it to the Smart India Hackathon 2019 grand finale, winners to get up to Rs 1 lakh
3 AIIMS PG first round counselling result declared: Check how to check, documents needed