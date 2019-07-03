DU admissions 2019: Second-cut off today, marks to remain high

DU admissions 2019, second-cut off: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the cut-off or minimum marks list to qualify for admission to various courses at the varsity at the undergraduate level today. The list will be displayed at the official website, du.ac.in, today on July 3 and those who have made it through can get started with their admission process from tomorrow – July 4, 2019 (Thursday). Candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee to book their seats. If seats remain vacant the third list will be released.

In terms of the marks required for admissions, the cut-off is unlikely to see much of a dip due to ‘over admissions’. Over 23000 students have already taken admission based on the first cut-off list. Last year the number was less than 10,000. Thus the varsity officials claim that there has been ‘over-admission’ which will result in a high second cut-off.

Courses and colleges where cut-off remains in 80s or below

Head, admissions committee, Rajeev Gupta, advised students to shortlist the courses or colleges soon. “As we have received over admissions even under the first list. The number of seats, however, remains limited. Students cannot expect the cut-off to fall down much. Only a marginal drop can be expected, especially in the most sought after courses,” said Gupta.

Course or college: What should be your pick and how to decide?

The highest cut-off this year (based on the first list) has been for BA (Hons) Political Science at the Hindu College. The overall cut-offs too remain on the higher end as compared to the last year’s cut-off. The reason for the same is being cited as the more number of students scoring 95+ per cent marks in board exam.

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Minder – a career guidance platform, Prikshit Dhanda suggested, “Students should check the probability based on the dip in previous years’ cut-off and the dip seen as of now. If they are sure that they would get a seat in their desired course or college, they should wait for the next list, else they should book a seat in the course or college they are getting without wasting much time.”

Dhanda, however, suggested, “Candidates should not go for any random course just for the sake of a college. It is ok to go for a BA programme instead of BA (Hons) or a BSc Mathematics instead of BA (H) Economics but to go for a course like Sanskrit etc which is not of your interest or is very different from your goal and might not be able to provide good career opportunities, is not a wise option.”

DU admission extension benefits some, others lose their seats

“In commerce, if you are not able to get the top course, BMS could be a good choice. In the field of science, biomedical, computer science are also good choices. In terms of humanities, BA elementary education, social science and languages are good options,” he said while adding, “Students can also look for other options like Indraprastha University or Ambedkar University as the two are reputed and offer good colleges. One can also opt for a decent course/college and spice up their degrees with vocational or value additional courses online or diploma programmes in the field of interest. Such targetted professional courses will add skill to your CV and make you more employable.”