DU admissions 2019: Second allotment list for PG admissions released

DU admissions 2019: For the candidates selected under the second list, document verification will be conducted from July 29 to 31. A total of three lists have been scheduled to release.

Delhi University second admission list for PG admissions at du.ac.in. (Representational image)

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the admission list for postgraduate courses at the varsity. Candidates who have applied can check the list at the official website, du.ac.in. The first PG admission list for Delhi University was released on July 25. Candidates who made it to the admission list will have to appear for document verification.

For the candidates selected under the second list, document verification will be conducted from July 29 to 31. A total of three lists have been scheduled to release. The third list will be released on August 2 for which the document verification process will be conducted from August 3 to 6, 2019. If seats are left vacant, the fourth list will be released.

DU admissions 2019: Documents needed

— Admit card of the entrance exam, if admission through DUET
— Class 10 certificate
— Class 12 mark sheet
— Four passport-sized photographs
— Degree certificate of the qualifying exam
— Reservation certificate, if any
— Government-approved identity proof

For admissions at the departments, faculty and morning college the document verification will be conducted from 10 am to 2 pm. For evening colleges, the same will be conducted from 4 pm to 7 pm, according to the official notification.

Meanwhile, in the undergraduate admissions, the varsity has announced to conduct a special drive before announcing the sixth cut-off list. The cut-off will be declared on August 1 and during the special drive candidates can avail reservation benefits, change their category.

