DU admissions 2019: Registration process begins, know the documents required

DU admissions 2019: The admission process to Delhi University for the academic session 2019-2020 has started on Thursday, May 30 with the commencement of online registration for the university’s undergraduate programmes. Delhi University has made the online application link active on their official website – du.ac.in.

The registration process for all courses and for students of all categories will be completely online. The admission form will be available on the university’s online admission portal, along with information on registration details and subsequent procedures.

While registration for undergraduate courses began today, the process will begin on June 3 for postgraduate programmes, postgraduate diplomas and M.Phil and Ph.D programmes. “The University of Delhi is considering to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are deceased/unemployed and half fee waiver to those students whose earning member is deceased in order to cover their college/university fee,” read a statement by registrar Tarun Kumar.

DU admissions 2019: Documents required

Passport size photograph of the applicant, Scanned signature of the applicant, Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing date of birth, Self-attested class 12 mark sheet, SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31, EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category, dated March 31, 2019 or later, Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates.

In case the marksheet has not been issued by the Board, a self-attested copy of the marksheet downloaded from the respective Board’s website should be uploaded). (100-500 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

The university will also be holding ‘Open Days’ to help aspirants understand the admission process . These will be held on May 31, June 3 and June 8 at the North Campus Conference Centre and on June 4, 6, 7 and 10 at various off campus colleges.