DU admissions 2019: Over 2.22 lakh appearing for Delhi University Entrance Test

DU admissions 2019: A total of 2,22,361 students have applied for the first-ever Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Of the total, 81,307 applicants will be appearing for nine undergraduate level courses and 1,28,699 will be appearing for the postgraduate admission test. For admission to MPhil and PhD courses, 12,355 candidates registered.

Advertising

The DUET begins from July 3 will conclude on July 8, 2019. The exam will be conducted in three shifts. The morning shift began from 8 am, the afternoon began from noon and the evening will be held from 4 pm. The exam across courses will be conducted for two hours. Among total candidates, a total of 1929 candidates appeared for physically differently-abled students.

Read| DU entrance exam syllabus and other updates

The exam will be conducted across 18 cities. A total of 15 city coordinators and 150 observers have been positioned by the NTA. Nearly, 3600 jammers have been installed across centres to defuse use of any electronic device during the exam.

The agency also claims to have set-up 4000 test practice centres for students to practice exams online. As per the data presented by the NTA, nearly 10 lakh students have availed the test centre facility.

Advertising

Read| DU admissions 2019: Foreign registrations multi-fold despite fee, over 1000 already enrolled

The candidates shall report at the examination centre one hour and 30 minutes (that is 90 minutes) before the commencement of the examination so as to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before the time. The registration desk will close 30 minutes prior to the examination. For any queries or issues regarding DUET-2019, the candidates may send the query at du.pg.helpdesk2019@gmail.com.