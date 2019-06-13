DU admissions 2019: Online registration ends tomorrow, check how to apply

DU admissions 2019: The online registration process for applying to various undergraduate (UG) courses at the Delhi University will close tomorrow, June 14, 2019.

The registration process for admission to courses in the Delhi University began on May 31 this year. Around 3.15 lakh candidates have registered on the university’s admission portal — du.ac.in till June 13, 2019. Out of the total number of registered candidates, around 5,840 candidates are from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, 5,770 belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, 28,067 students are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 41,175 from the Other Backward Caste (OBC) category and 1,22,4473 candidates belong to the unreserved (UR) category.

Candidates who wish to take admission in the Delhi University can register online on the university’s official website du.ac.in.

DU admissions 2019: How to apply

Following are the steps one needs to follow for applying to UG courses online on the university’s website.

Step 1: Applicants need to visit the website http://www.du.ac.in and click on the link titled ‘UG Registration is now open’

Step 2: The link redirects to another tab, where there are two options available.

Step 3: Users who are already registered can enter their email address and password to login. Applicants who haven’t registered before can click on the ‘New Registration’ link on the left hand side.

Step 4: The registration link redirects to another page, where one is required to click on a ‘Yes’ if they have completed their 12th class from a CBSE Board, and ‘No’ if they haven’t.

Step 5: After answering the above question, candidates will be asked details about their full name, email address, mobile number, class 12 passing year, class 12 exam roll number, and school code. Some additional details are required for students who have completed their 12th class from a CBSE Board.

Step 6: After filling in the details, candidates can click on register button at the bottom.

The cut-off lists for merit-based courses will be released once the online registration process ends. The first cut-off list will be released on June 20, followed by the second and third cut-off lists on June 25 and June 29 respectively.

While admissions to most of the courses in DU are based on merit, there are some courses for which students will have to appear for an entrance exam. This is the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct an entrance exam for Delhi University. The exams are scheduled to be conducted between June 30, 2019 to July 6, 2019.