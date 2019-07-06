DU admissions 2019: NCWEB to release first cut-off on July 15 for UG admissions, check full schedule

DU admissions 2019: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) – the women students only department of the University of Delhi (DU) which runs classes only on weekend – will release its first cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses on July 15 (Monday) at its official website, ncweb.du.ac.in as well as the official varsity website, du.ac.in. The first cut-off for the postgraduate courses will be released on July 27, 2019, as per the official notification.

For the undergraduate admissions, a total of five cut-offs will be released. The candidates who have scored equal to or more than the released cut-off will get admission in the respective courses. To apply for admissions, candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee and book their seats, just like for the regular course admissions.

For undergraduate courses, the second cut-off will be released on July 20 followed by the third on July 26, and the fourth and fifth on August 1 and August 6, respectively. For postgraduate courses, the first list will be released on July 27 followed by second on August 2 and rest three on August 8, 13 and 19, respectively.

To reserve a seat for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, candidates will have to submit their fee by 3 pm of the following day, as per the official notification. If a candidate fails to pay the fee within the deadline, they will have to forfeit their seat and it will move on for the next round.

Meanwhile, for the regular admissions, the third cut-off will be released o July 8 (Monday) followed by fourth on July 15, 2019. The first cut-off for admission to postgraduate courses in the DU will be released on July 17. A total of five lists are to be released for regular postgraduate courses, however, the exact list depends upon the number of admissions and vacant seats.