DU admissions 2019: NCWEB releases third cut-off, check marks needed to secure a seat

DU admissions 2019: The Non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB), University of Delhi (DU) has released the third cut-off for admission to various courses at its official website, du.ac.in. Those who have marks equal to or more than the minimum marks given or cut-off will have to appear for document verification process followed by fee depositing which will take place from July 26 to 29 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at the respective teaching centres.

The second cut-off for NCWEB was released along with the fifth cut-off for undergraduate admissions in regular mode. While the DU had released the schedule for only fife cut-offs for admission in regular mode, the sixth cut-off will be released anytime soon. While the varsity has not given a date, it is expected by Friday.

NCWEB 3rd cut-off 2019: For BCom admissions

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 69%

Bhavini Nivedita College – 69%

Aryabhata College – 72%

Bharti College – 74%

College of Vocational Studies – 72%

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College – 75%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 72%

JDM College – 73%

Kalini College – 74%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 74%

Maitrey College – 74%

Moti Lal Nehru College – 73%

PGDAV College – 72%

Rajdhani college – 74%

Ramanujan College – 77%

SGSC of Commerce – 76%

Sri Aurobindo College – 70%

Miranda – 83%

BA Economics + Political Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 67%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 67%

Aryabhatta College – 71%

College of Vocational Studies – 72%

Jesus and Mary College – 72%

Kalindi College – 74%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 72%

Maitreyi College – 72%

Motilal Nehru College – 71%

PGDAV College – 70%

Ramanujan College – 72%

Satyawati College – 74%

SGSC of Commerce – 71.5%

Sri Aurobindo College – 72%

NCWEB is a special arrangement by the University of Delhi for the female candidates. It hosts classes during weekends only across colleges and courses. This year, the number of applications from female candidates is higher than boys for DU admissions.