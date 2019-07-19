Toggle Menu
DU admissions 2019: NCWEB releases second cut-off list, seats vacant in few collegeshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/du-admissions-2019-ncweb-releases-second-cut-off-list-seats-vacant-in-few-colleges-du-ac-in-5838432/

DU admissions 2019: NCWEB releases second cut-off list, seats vacant in few colleges

DU admissions 2019: The admission process closed in Miranda house, while the second cut-off in Hansraj College is 84.75, a slight drop in cut-off from the earlier one

du, du cutoff, du admissions, delhi university, du admissions 2019, du.ac.in, delhi university cutoff, du admissions 2019, delhi university second cutoff
DU admissions 2019: The admission process closed in Miranda house. Representational Image/ File

DU admissions 2019: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) – the women students only department of the University of Delhi (DU) which runs classes only on weekend – has released the second cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses.

The admission process closed in Miranda house, while the second cut-off in Hansraj College is 84.75, a slight drop in cut-off from the earlier one. The candidates can check the cut-off through the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

LIVE updates | DU 5th cut-off 2019 released

The fifth cut-off for the varsities was released on July 19, 2019.

Video | What if you failed to get admission in first cut-off? 

Advertising

The candidates who have scored equal to or more than the released cut-off will get admission in the respective courses. To apply for admissions, candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee and book their seats, just like for the regular course admissions.

To reserve a seat for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, candidates will have to submit their fee by 3 pm of the following day, as per the official notification. If a candidate fails to pay the fee within the deadline, they will have to forfeit their seat and it will move on for the next round.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Over 75 engineering, technical colleges to shut down; stop taking students in 2019
2 HRD rules out plan to set up institutes to train data scientists
3 APSET 2019: 10 things you should know about Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test