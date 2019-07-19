DU admissions 2019: NCWEB releases second cut-off list, seats vacant in few colleges

DU admissions 2019: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) – the women students only department of the University of Delhi (DU) which runs classes only on weekend – has released the second cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses.

Advertising

The admission process closed in Miranda house, while the second cut-off in Hansraj College is 84.75, a slight drop in cut-off from the earlier one. The candidates can check the cut-off through the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in.

LIVE updates | DU 5th cut-off 2019 released

The fifth cut-off for the varsities was released on July 19, 2019.

Video | What if you failed to get admission in first cut-off?

Advertising

The candidates who have scored equal to or more than the released cut-off will get admission in the respective courses. To apply for admissions, candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee and book their seats, just like for the regular course admissions.

To reserve a seat for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, candidates will have to submit their fee by 3 pm of the following day, as per the official notification. If a candidate fails to pay the fee within the deadline, they will have to forfeit their seat and it will move on for the next round.