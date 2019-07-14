DU admissions 2019: NCWEB releases first list, cut-off at Miranda, Hansraj stands at 85%

DU admissions 2019: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) – the women students only department of the University of Delhi (DU) which runs classes only on weekend has released the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses.

At Hansraj College and Miranda House, the cut-off for BA and B.Com programme stands at 85 per cent, while the cut-off for BA programme at Aditi Mahavidyalaya stands at 73 per cent, and for B.Com programme stands at 77 per cent.

The candidates can check the cut-off through the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in. The first cut-off for the postgraduate courses will be released on July 27.

The varsity released the fourth cut-off list on Saturday, July 13, 2019. BA (Hons) Economics remains open in a number of popular colleges, though the cut-off is above 97 per cent in most, except at I P College for Women, where it has dipped to 96 per cent.

Admissions to the course also remain open at Hindu College (97.75 per cent), Kirori Mal College (97.25 per cent), Miranda House (97.25 per cent), Ramjas College (97.25 per cent) and Sri Venketeswara College (97 per cent).

The candidates who have scored equal to or more than the released cut-off will get admission in the respective courses. To apply for admissions, candidates will have to get their documents verified and pay a fee and book their seats, just like for the regular course admissions.

For undergraduate courses, the second cut-off will be released on July 20 followed by the third on July 26, and the fourth and fifth on August 1 and August 6, respectively. For postgraduate courses, the first list will be released on July 27 followed by second on August 2 and rest three on August 8, 13 and 19, respectively.

To reserve a seat for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, candidates will have to submit their fee by 3 pm of the following day, as per the official notification. If a candidate fails to pay the fee within the deadline, they will have to forfeit their seat and it will move on for the next round.

Meanwhile, for the regular admissions, the third cut-off will be released o July 8 (Monday) followed by fourth on July 15, 2019. The first cut-off for admission to postgraduate courses in the DU will be released on July 17. A total of five lists are to be released for regular postgraduate courses, however, the exact list depends upon the number of admissions and vacant seats.