DU admissions 2019: List of documents needed for registration

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the application forms for admission to various colleges affiliated to the varsity on May 27, 2019. Talking to indianexpress.com, in charge, the standing committee on DU admissions, Rajeev Gupta said, “We are deciding the date of release of the application form. It can be on May 24, 25 or 27 (Friday, Saturday or Sunday).”

Earlier, it was reported that the DU will start its applications from April 29 which was delayed to May 15 and then again postponed to May 21. This delay has been caused despite the fact that almost all central and state education boards have announced their class 12 board exams early to ensure easy admission process.

List of documents needed to apply for DU admission

Documents required for online registration

— Scanned Photograph and signature (maximum size: 50KB)

— Identity Proof (maximum size – 50 KB)

— Valid email ID and mobile number

— Class 10th Board Certificate

— Class 12th Marks-sheet (if result declared)

— Caste Certificate (If applicable)

— Income Certificate (for OBC-NCL)

— Sport Certificate(s) for last three years (If applicable)

— Extra Curricular Activities Certificate(s)

Documents required at the time of admission

— Class 10 Board Examination Certificate

— Class 10 Mark-Sheet

— Class 12 Mark-Sheet

— Class 12 Provisional Certificate / Original Certificate

— Recent Character Certificate

— SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate (in the name of the applicant) issued by the competent authority

— OBC (non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (in the name of the applicant) as in central list

— Transfer certificate from school / college as well as migration certificate from board / university are required from those students who have passed senior secondary exam from outside Delhi

— Two passport size self-attested photographs

Only self-attested copies of documents or papers will be accepted by the university. If any false attestation or falsified records are submitted, the student will be debarred from attending any programme in the university or its colleges for next five years and in addition, a criminal case under relevant sections of IPC will be instituted against him or her.