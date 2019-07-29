DU admissions 2019: Last chance to change application, know reservation, relaxation you can apply for

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) is giving one last chance to the students to amend their application form and apply for relaxation or reservation, if any, applicable. Students should know that the varsity accepts reservations more than the standard EWS, PWD SC, and ST category. Several relaxations based on social status, minority religion and gender are also offered.

In minority colleges including St Stephens, students belonging to the particular religion are given rebate in marks. For the DU, it is applicable to Sikh and Christian minority at the respective colleges. Several colleges give relaxations of 1 per cent for female candidates including PGDAV college and many others. Kashmiri migrants, children or window of war-veterans and army wards also get relaxations in the DU admissions.

If any student has forgotten to apply for any said reservations, or could not apply under EWS category, they have another chance to do so. The window is also open for students who could not seek admission or had cancelled it in any college affiliated to DU till the fifth cut-off will also be considered for the Delhi University admissions under the sixth cut-off.

The rectification or application window is open from today – July 29 and the last date to apply is July 30 (Tuesday). Based on these changes, the sixth cut-off will be released. The sixth cut-off will be announced for August 1, but going by the trend, it can be expected on July 31 (Thursday) evening. If any seats are left vacant, then the seventh cut-off list will also be released on August 6, 2019.

Those who apply for the reservation now will be eligible for sixth and seventh or any other cut-off list thereof but cannot claim admission in the previous cut-off lists for which the dates have already been up, as per the official notice.

Those who make it to the sixth cut-off will have to get their documents verified and make a payment to book a seat. The procedure will be open from August 1 to August 3, 2019.