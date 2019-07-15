DU admissions 2019: Hindu, Hansraj, Miranda – seats still available in top colleges

DU admissions 2019: The admission process against the fourth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses begins today – July 15 (Monday). While the varsity officials claim that there has been over admission this year, many top colleges still have seats in most sought after courses including this years’ favourite – BCom, BA political science etc. There are seats available in popular courses for the reserved category as well.

IF you are among those seeking admission at the University of Delhi (DU), here are top courses and colleges you should check before applying –

BA (H) Political Science

Daulat Ram College (Women) – 95%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 95.25%

Deshbhanu College – 89%

Dyal Singh College (evening) – 89.50%

Indraprastha college for women – 96%

Janki Devi College – 92%

Lakshmibai College – 90%

Maitreyi College – 93.50%

Motilal Nehru College – 88.50%

Ram Lal Anand College – 90.505

Shyam Lal College (evening) – 87.75%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College – 95.25%

Sri Venkateswara College – 95.75%

B.Com

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 95.25%

Deshbhanu College – 89%

Dyal Singh College (Evening) – 89%

Gargi – 94.75%

Janki Devi College – 91.50%

Kirori Mal College – 96.75%

Motilal Nehru college – 92.75%

PGDAV college – 91%

Ram Lal Anand College – 92.75%

Ramjas College – 96.75%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College – 90.50%

Shyam lal College – 90%

Sri Aurobindo College – 90.75%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa college – 91%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College – 95.50%

BA (H) Psychology

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 95.50%

Mata Sundri College – 95%

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science – 92.25%

Zakir Hussain Delhi College – 95%

BCom (H)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 88%

Bharti College – 90.50%

College of Vocational Studies – 95%

Daulat Ram College (for women) – 96%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 96.25%

Deshbhanu College – 93.50%

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 91.50%

Gargi College – 96%

Hindu College – 97.50%

Lady Sri Ram College for Women – 97.50%

Indraprastha College for Women – 95.50%

Janki Devi Memorial college – 93.25%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 95.50%

Mata Sundri College – 95%

PGDAV (evening) – 91.25%

Also, for those aspiring for a particular college, here is a college-wise list of seat availability

Hans Raj college

B.A Programme (Sanskrit + History) – 92%

Miranda House

B.A Programme (Bengali + History)- 75%

B.A Programme (Bengali + Political Science)- 75%

Maitreyi College

B.A Programme (Hindi History)-88%

B.A Programme (Punjabi History)-88%

B.A Programme (Punjabi Political Science)-75%

B.A Programme (Punjabi Sociology) -75%

B.A Programme (Sanskrit History)- 80%

Kamala Nehru

BA (Hin+Sanskrit) – 77%

Gargi College

B.Com- 94.75%

B.Com (hons.)- 96%

B.Sc (hons.) botany- 90%

B.sc (hons.) chemistry- 94%

B.Sc (hons.) Zoology- 92.33%

B.sc life sciences- 89%

B.sc physical science- 90.33%

The admission process starting today against the fourth cut-off will conclude on July 17 (Wednesday). There is scheduled for only five cut-off lists this year. If seats remain vacant then further lists will be released too. The fifth list is expected to be out on July 19 (Friday) at the official website, du.ac.in.