DU admissions 2019: Here is the list of new courses

The University of Delhi (DU) had recently announced to launch as many as 30 new courses. The decision was taken at a meeting of Academic Council of the varsity. These 30 courses will be introduced at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. Additionally, a total of 282 seats will also be increased in the existing courses.
Here is the list of courses that will be introduced in the university. These courses will be launched from the academic year 2019-20 and candidates can enroll for admission from the coming session onwards. The admission process remains the same. Candidates will be given admission based on their merit.
B.Sc (hons) Home Science – 32 seats each
Vivekanada College
Lakshmibai College
B.Sc (hons) Environmental science – 32 seats each
Vivekananda College
Indraprastha College
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Lady Sri Ram College for Women
Ramanujan College
B.Sc. (Hons) Geology – 32 seats each
Deen Dayal Upadhyay College
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
B.Sc (honors) Chemistry
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
B.Sc (hons) Life Science
Rajdhani College
Institute of Home Economics
B.Sc. (hons) Bio-chemistry – 32 seats
Bhaskaracharya College of applied science
B.Sc Computer Science -32 each
Maitreyi College
Bharati College
Rajdhani College
B.Sc (hon) Mathematics
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science
BA (hons) History – 46 seats
Dyal Singh College (evening)
The AC has recommended appointing six new teachers in the college for the course.
B.A. (hons) Political Science – 46
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
B.A. (hon) Sociology – 46
Lakshmibai College
B.Sc Operational research
Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science
Keshav Mahavidyalya
BA (hon) Psychology – 46
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science
Lakshmi bai College
B.A. Philosophy
Hans Raj College
M.Sc. (Operational Research)
Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies
M.Ed.
Maharishi Vivekanad College of Education
The committee has also recommended introducing MD course in Dravyaguna (ayurvedic pharmacology) and Panchkarma in Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College in which five and three seats will be added per year respectively. But the final nod will be given only after approval from the regulatory authority.
Additionally, the council has approved to add courses including physical education as a discipline course in BA programme at Lakshmi Bai College and Vivekanand College and Computer science as a discipline of BA programme at Lakshmi Bai college from next academic year onwards.