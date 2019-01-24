DU admissions 2019: Here is the list of new courses

The University of Delhi (DU) had recently announced to launch as many as 30 new courses. The decision was taken at a meeting of Academic Council of the varsity. These 30 courses will be introduced at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. Additionally, a total of 282 seats will also be increased in the existing courses.

Here is the list of courses that will be introduced in the university. These courses will be launched from the academic year 2019-20 and candidates can enroll for admission from the coming session onwards. The admission process remains the same. Candidates will be given admission based on their merit.

B.Sc (hons) Home Science – 32 seats each

Vivekanada College

Lakshmibai College

B.Sc (hons) Environmental science – 32 seats each

Vivekananda College

Indraprastha College

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

Lady Sri Ram College for Women

Ramanujan College

B.Sc. (Hons) Geology – 32 seats each

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences

B.Sc (honors) Chemistry

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

B.Sc (hons) Life Science

Rajdhani College

Institute of Home Economics

B.Sc. (hons) Environmental Science

Vivekanad College

Indraprastha College

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science

Lady Sri Ram College of Women

B.Sc. (hons) Bio-chemistry – 32 seats

Bhaskaracharya College of applied science

B.Sc Computer Science -32 each

Maitreyi College

Bharati College

Rajdhani College

B.Sc (hon) Mathematics

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science

BA (hons) History – 46 seats

Dyal Singh College (evening)

The AC has recommended appointing six new teachers in the college for the course.

B.A. (hons) Political Science – 46

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

B.A. (hon) Sociology – 46

Lakshmibai College

B.Sc Operational research

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Science for Women

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science

Keshav Mahavidyalya

BA (hon) Psychology – 46

Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science

Lakshmi bai College

B.A. Philosophy

Hans Raj College

M.Sc. (Operational Research)

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies

M.Ed.

Maharishi Vivekanad College of Education

The committee has also recommended introducing MD course in Dravyaguna (ayurvedic pharmacology) and Panchkarma in Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College in which five and three seats will be added per year respectively. But the final nod will be given only after approval from the regulatory authority.

Additionally, the council has approved to add courses including physical education as a discipline course in BA programme at Lakshmi Bai College and Vivekanand College and Computer science as a discipline of BA programme at Lakshmi Bai college from next academic year onwards.