DU admissions 2019: HC seeks clarification from Delhi University over change in eligibility criteria for B.Com, BA Economics

DU admissions 2019: The Delhi High Court (HC) today sent a notice to University of Delhi (DU) seeking clarification over the change in the eligibility criteria for admission to BA Economics (Hons) and B.Com courses. As first reported by the indianexpress.com, the university has changed the admission criteria for the said courses. DU, starting this season, has made it mandatory to include mathematics in ‘best of four’ for Economics. For B.Com, the student needs to score at least 50 per cent marks in math.

Advertising

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Charanpal Singh Bagri, practicing advocate has demanded to quash the new eligibility criteria. “The new eligibility is a violation of the UGC clause which suggests that a university should publish the changes at least 15 days prior to admission while the DU has announced the changes just one day ahead of starting the registration process,” said Bagri.

He added, “The arbitrariness of the decision is the violation of justice for students. I am not against the change but the change should be informed two years ahead of the implementation so that the student can choose subjects accordingly.”

The division bench comprising of Justice Anu Malhotra and Justice Talwant Singh of Delhi High Court has asked the DU to file a response before the last date of admissions – June 14, 2019. The court has issued a notice to DU and Universities Grants Commission (UGC).

The officials from the varsity did not reply to several queries by the indianexpress.com regarding the PIL, however, earlier, the varsity had informed that the change in eligibility criteria is brought based on industry requirements in mind. With the change in eligibility criteria, the percentage of marks might increase/ decrease for every student hence impacting their claim to a seat in the Delhi University.